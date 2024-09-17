Pakistan women’s cricket team will go head-to-head against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, September 18. (More Cricket News)
The hosts will be hopeful of a better showing this time around as they will come into the second game after their 10-run loss in the first T20I at the same venue.
While on the other side of the coin, South Africa will look to ride the momentum wave and seal the series by taking a 2-0 lead.
Live streaming details of the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 2nd T20I match
When is the second PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match?
The second PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I match will be played on Wednesday, 18th September, at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the PAK-W Vs RSA-W 2nd T20I match live in India?
The PAK-W Vs RSA-W T20I series won't be telecast live on any channels in India. However, one can watch the series on the FanCode app and website.
PAK-W Vs SA-W, T20I squads:
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Mieke de Ridder, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Seshnie Naidu, Chloe Tryon, Ayanda Hlubi, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune