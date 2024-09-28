Cricket

PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Pakistan women will face Scotland women in their first warm-up game before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Saturday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the PAK-W Vs SCO-W cricket match

fatima sana pakistan captain X ICC
Fatima Sana will be leading the Pakistan women's side in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

Pakistan women are set to clash with Scotland women in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan women's side has some world-class players including the former captain Nida Dar. Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sandhu are also included. Sadia Iqbal's inclusion in the match is subject to her fitness.

Scotland women's team will be led by Kathryn Bryce and her sister Sarah Bryce is given the role of vice-captain. They will try to use all of their players in the first warm-up game and be ready for the upcoming challenge.

Scotland will face Bangladesh women in the opening game of the tournament whereas Pakistan women will face Sri Lanka in the second match.

Pakistan women's cricket team alongside T20 World Cup trophy. - X/therealpcb
Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Full Squads:

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce (vc), Lorna Jack-Brown, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Priyanaz Chatterji, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Ailsa Lister, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Olivia Bell

Live Streaming Details of Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

When to watch the Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Saturday, September 28 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The Pakistan Women Vs Scotland Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

