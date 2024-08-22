Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Batters Look To Build On Overnight Score As BAN Hunt Wickets

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Revised Playing Conditions
Revised playing conditions for today: First session - 9:45am to 12:00pm. Second session: 12:40pm to 2:55pm. Third session: 3:15pm to 5:15pm. (Local Time)
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Weather Looks Bright And Sunny
Seems like we will have a timed start to the second day's play between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. No rain intervention or cloudy skies.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan Playing
With the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, ousted member of parliament Shakib Al Hasan took the field on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). The 37-year-old Shakib was cleared by Bangladesh's new interim government last week to play the two-match Test series.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: What Happened The Previous Day
Fifties from opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel brought Pakistan back on level terms, after the Bangladeshi bowlers made the new ball talk on Day 1. Seamers Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam snared two wickets each but Ayub and Shakeel's solid knocks took the hosts to 158 runs for the loss of four wickets at stumps. Only 41 overs could be bowled as the start of play was delayed by about four and a half hours due to early morning showers. (Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)