Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK Batters Look To Build On Overnight Score As BAN Hunt Wickets

Mohammad Rizwan bats on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Thursday (August 22). After a fascinating, though rain-marred opening day that saw an even contest between bat and ball, we are all set for another engrossing battle on the second morning. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan will look to pick up from where they left yesterday, while the Bangla bowlers will eye early inroads to jolt the hosts' batting. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK vs BAN match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Aug 2024, 10:12:01 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Revised Playing Conditions Revised playing conditions for today: First session - 9:45am to 12:00pm. Second session: 12:40pm to 2:55pm. Third session: 3:15pm to 5:15pm. (Local Time)

22 Aug 2024, 09:55:54 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Weather Looks Bright And Sunny Seems like we will have a timed start to the second day's play between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. No rain intervention or cloudy skies.

22 Aug 2024, 09:32:02 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Shakib Al Hasan Playing With the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, ousted member of parliament Shakib Al Hasan took the field on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (August 21). The 37-year-old Shakib was cleared by Bangladesh's new interim government last week to play the two-match Test series. Read more about it, HERE.

22 Aug 2024, 09:00:36 am IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Playing XIs Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali