Pakistan Tour Of England 2024: Squads, Fixture, Streaming - All You Need To Know

Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for their matches in England. Here's everything you need to know about their tour to England

X | Pakistan cricket
Pakistan in action during the T20I match against Ireland. Photo: X | Pakistan cricket
After a triumphant tour of Ireland, the Pakistan cricket team is taking the trip down to England for the four-match T20I series commencing on May 22, Wednesday at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan lost the first game of the three-match T20I series against Ireland by 5 wickets but learned its lesson and didn't commit the mistakes again. The team led by Babar Azam won the 2nd match by 7 wickets and then took the 2-1 lead winning the third match by 6 wickets.

England cricket team led by Ben Stokes is eager to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 1-4 defeat against India during their tour in February. The Britons remain determined for the upcoming series as they prepare for the ICC T20I World Cup set to begin in June in the Americas.

The England and Pakistan cricket teams have faced each other 29 times in T20 matches. Out of these, England have won 19 matches whereas Pakistan have come out victorious only 9 times.

Pakistan Tour To England 2024 Schedule:

England Vs Pakistan - May 22, at the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

England Vs Pakistan - May 25 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

England Vs Pakistan - May 28 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

England Vs Pakistan - May 30 at The Oval, London

Where to watch England Vs Pakistan T20I matches?

In India, the series will not be telecasted on any TV channel, but cricket fans can watch all the action via live stream. England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Pakistan Tour Of England Tour - PAK vs ENG Squads:

Pakistan:

 Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

England:

Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood

