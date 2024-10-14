Cricket

PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out

Pakistan team have announced their playing XI ahead of the 2nd PAK vs ENG Test against England at Multan starting on Tuesday, October 15

Pakistan-Cricket-Team-PCB-Multan-X-Photo
The Pakistan team in training ahead of their second Test against England in Multan. Photo: X/TheRealPCB
The Pakistan national cricket team have announced their playing XI for the second Test against England starting on October 15, Tuesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Saim Ayub, who failed to fire in the 1st PAK vs ENG Test, retains his place in the playing XI along with opener Abdullah Shafique. Skipper Shan Masood will occupy the no. 3 spot and will look reinvigorate his side after their 1st Test debacle.

The southpaw scored a fantastic century in the 1st innings (151) and would look to deliver again as he eyes his first victory as side's Test captain.

The biggest shock is the sacking of former captain Babar Azam, who has been 'rested' for the second and third Test. In his place, Pakistan management have roped in Kamran Ghulam at no. 4. Babar has had a poor run with the bat, scoring just 35 runs across two innings in the 1st Test.

The other two names that have been roped in are Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood. Pakistan have also roped in Noman Ali, who has replaced Abrar Ahmed.

Here's the Pakistan XI for the second Test

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Speaking of the ongoing Test series, the hosts were beaten fair and square in Multan despite scoring 556 runs in their first innings. England, who were without their regular skipper Ben Stokes, thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs to win the 1st Test.

