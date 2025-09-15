Runners compete in a heat of the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Switzerland's Lea Bachmann makes an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
United States' Daniel Haugh makes an attempt during the men's hammer throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu, left, wins the gold in the men's marathon ahead of Germany's Amanal Petros at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei competes in a heat of the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase after losing a shoe at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Competitors race through the streets in the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Italy's Iliass Aouani and Uganda's Abel Chelangat try to keep cool in the the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
United States' Katie Moon competes in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
United States' Katie Moon gets ready for an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Runners react as an official shows a green card after a false start in the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
New Zealand's Imogen Ayris makes an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Japan's Shota Fukuda makes an attempt during the men's hammer throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
Runners start the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.