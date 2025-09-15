Sports

Tokyo World Athletic Championships: Check Out Athletes' Moods On Day 3

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features early track and field highlights from Day 3 of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Speaking of the event, the 2025 World Athletics Championships will be the twentieth edition of the World Athletics Championships, and are scheduled to be held from 13 to 21 September 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tokyo World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Runners compete in a heat of the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

2/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Switzerland's Lea Bachmann makes an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

3/13
World Athletics Championships 2025
2025 World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

United States' Daniel Haugh makes an attempt during the men's hammer throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

4/13
2025 World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu, left, wins the gold in the men's marathon ahead of Germany's Amanal Petros at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

5/13
Tokyo World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Kazakhstan's Daisy Jepkemei competes in a heat of the women's 3,000 meters steeplechase after losing a shoe at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

6/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte

Competitors race through the streets in the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

7/13
World Athletics Championships 2025
2025 World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae

Italy's Iliass Aouani and Uganda's Abel Chelangat try to keep cool in the the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

8/13
2025 World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

United States' Katie Moon competes in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

9/13
Tokyo World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

United States' Katie Moon gets ready for an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

10/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Runners react as an official shows a green card after a false start in the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

11/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

New Zealand's Imogen Ayris makes an attempt in the women's pole vault qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

12/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Japan's Shota Fukuda makes an attempt during the men's hammer throw qualification at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

13/13
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
Tokyo World Athletics Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Runners start the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

