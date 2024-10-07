Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching

Anderson, who has been acting as England's fast-bowling consultant since his retirement, was not in Multan on Monday but is set to join up with the team on day two

Pakistan-vs-England
England's bowlers on day one against Pakistan
info_icon

Brendon McCullum does not believe England were missing James Anderson's coaching during a difficult start to the first Test against Pakistan. (HighlightsStreaming | More Cricket News)

Gus Atkinson got England an early wicket, but they soon struggled as Shan Masood, whose 43-ball half-century is the second-fastest by a Pakistan skipper in Tests, and Abdullah Shafique both struck centuries.

However, they made a strong finish to the first day, taking three wickets in the final session, with Pakistan reaching stumps on 328-4.

Anderson, who has been acting as England's fast-bowling consultant since his retirement, was not in Multan on Monday but is set to join up with the team on day two.

After a tough day in the field, McCullum insisted Anderson was still on hand to coach the players despite not being present, and believes this shows the impact he has already had on the side.

James Anderson is considering a return to white-ball cricket with England - null
James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement

BY Stats Perform

"Two months ago, you guys were saying that he didn't deserve to be a coach just yet," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"Now, it's like, 'We're missing him' - and I think that's a great affirmation of how good an impact Jimmy Anderson has made in a short period of time.

"He's got [WhatsApp] groups set up with the bowlers and is always feeding information through Jeetan Patel. We live in a world where you can still communicate without being face-to-face… I don't have any qualms whatsoever.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him that he gets the opportunity to do something he loves doing and when he gets here, he'll be right in the thick of it as he has done as bowling coach since he came in."

Masood and Shafique added a 253-run partnership for the second wicket but fell softly to Atkinson and Jack Leach before Chris Woakes had Babar Azam lbw as England gave themselves some hope in the closing stages.

Assistant coach Jeetan Patel, who was working with the fast bowlers in Anderson's absence, was particularly proud of how they kept pushing despite the heat.

"I couldn't commend them any more," Patel said. "I think the toil they put in today was high-end: the way they tried different things to take wickets, the different fields they had, the way they fielded.

"To take those three wickets tonight was a testament to the work they'd done in the first two sessions. We're pretty happy with how it's ended up, with them four down."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum Insists England Not Missing James Anderson's Coaching
  3. ENG-W Vs RSA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone Stars As England Crush South Africa By Seven Wickets
  4. ACC Emerging T20 Cup: Mohammad Haris To Lead Defending Champions Pakistan In Oman
  5. England Vs South Africa Highlights, Women's T20 WC: Danielle Wyatt-Hodge Stars As ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets In Sharjah
Football News
  1. Manchester City: MCFC Boss Pep Guardiola Admits Ederson's Exit Was Close
  2. Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship
  3. Ferran Torres: Barcelona, Spain Forward Suffers Hamstring Injury, Set To Miss Nations League Matches
  4. UEFA Nations League: Kane Joins Up With England After Injury Concerns In Bayern Game
  5. Johan Neeskens: Former Netherlands Midfielder, Dies Aged 73
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  4. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  5. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Leaders Hail Modi's Public Service Journey, Say His Efforts Brought 'Unprecedented Development'
  2. Ola Founder & Comedian Kunal Kamra Engage In Online Spat Over Customer Service Issue; Ola Shares Fall | Explained
  3. Amit Shah Terms Naxals Biggest Violators Of Human Rights, Says They will be eliminated by 2026
  4. J&K Set To Get Elected Govt After A Decade, Results For Haryana Also Out Tuesday | Details Inside
  5. Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
  3. Israel's War In Gaza: A Year Of Death And Destruction Leaves Scars That May Never Heal
  4. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  5. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands