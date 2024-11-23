Nigeria Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C: When, Where To Watch Cricket Match

The remaining four teams are the top-two qualifiers from Group A and B — Malawi and Tanzania, and Kenya and Zimbabwe. The eight-team Regional Final will be played sometime in 2025, and the top two sides there will join South Africa as the second entrant from the continent in the next T20 World Cup. The Proteas have already qualified for the 20-over showpiece, having finished in the top eight in the 2024 edition.