Nigeria Vs Botswana Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C: When, Where To Watch Cricket Match

The match is a part of the third and final Africa sub-regional qualifier for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Here is all you need to know about it

The Nigeria mens national cricket team.
The Nigeria men's national cricket team. Photo: X/Nigeria Cricket Federation
Hosts Nigeria will take on Botswana in match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C, in Lagos on Sunday (November 24, 2024). Watch the cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)

The tournament is the third and final Africa sub-regional qualifier for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and is being played in Nigeria from November 23 to 28. Like the two earlier qualifying tournaments, Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C also features six teams, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Ivory Coast, hosts Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Saint Helena.

The teams are locking horns in a round-robin format, that is, each of them is playing the rest of the five once. The top two teams at the end of 15 round-robin matches will advance to the regional final, where they will join six other teams, including Namibia and Uganda — both of whom received byes after competing in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The remaining four teams are the top-two qualifiers from Group A and B — Malawi and Tanzania, and Kenya and Zimbabwe. The eight-team Regional Final will be played sometime in 2025, and the top two sides there will join South Africa as the second entrant from the continent in the next T20 World Cup. The Proteas have already qualified for the 20-over showpiece, having finished in the top eight in the 2024 edition.

Nigeria Vs Botswana, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Nigeria vs Botswana, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C match be played?

The Nigeria vs Botswana, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C match will be played at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 6:45pm IST.

Where will the Nigeria vs Botswana, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C match be telecast and live streamed?

The Nigeria vs Botswana, T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Group C match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

