Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka on Monday (June 17) in match 38 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Netherlands are third in Group D currently with two points from three games, and must win today to have a shot at a Super Eight berth. They are vying for that spot with Bangladesh, who are currently playing against Nepal in St Vincent.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and are playing for pride.
Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
If they qualify for Super Eights, Netherlands will meet Australia next in North Sound, Antigua on June 21.