Playing their last league match Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 17, Monday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium St. Lucia in Gros Islet. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Netherlands lost two of their matches but their hopes for Super 8s qualification are still alive. Standing third in Group D with 2 points from 3 matches they are now heading for the do-die battle against the Lankans which must be won by huge margins. Even then, the fate of the Dutchmen will depend on Bangladesh vs Nepal's match result.
Sri Lanka, eliminated from the tournament, are residing at the bottom with 1 point from 3 matches, and now they have this one match to go home with pride, if they clinch the victory.
Who will win the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup Group D match? Prediction, head-to-head record, weather report, pitch report, playing XIs, check everything below:
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Head-To-Head Record:
Matches played - 3
Sri Lanka won - 3
Netherlands won - 0
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c&wk), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Predicted Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI:
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana
Netherlands Predicted Playing XI:
Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Pitch Report
The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground is a good pitch for the batters and spinners. So far, the field has allowed high-scoring games with a par-score just over 161. However, the venue is not firendly for the fast bowlers. The team batting first will be able to hit freely and score a decent margin of runs.
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Weather Forecast
The island of St Lucia will expect a pleasant morning on June 17, Monday with the sky having partly clouds and plenty of sun. The temperature at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground is is expected to be somewhere between 29° C and 30° C. And speaking of the rain, the chances are around 46%. However, the humidity level might range in between 70-80%.
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Prediction
The past head-to-head record between Sri Lanka and Netherlands suggest that the Lankans are favourites in tomorrow's (June 17, Monday) match. Based on the records and stats Google has predicted Sri Lanka's chance for victory to be 75% and for the Netherlands it is only 26%.