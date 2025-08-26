Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

All-rounder Sikander Zulfiqar also returns to the Dutch setup, marking his first international T20I appearance since 2019. At 28, Zulfiqar brings finishing power with the bat. “Sikander has been a valuable member of our national team before and I’m glad to see him back in orange. He’s got phenomenal ability to clear the fence late in the game and I can’t wait to see him back and amongst the group,” the Dutch skipper said.