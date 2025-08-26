Netherlands Vs Bangladesh: Dutch Hand Maiden Call-Up To 17-Year-Old Cedric de Lange For BAN T20Is

Netherlands handed a maiden call-up to 17-year-old Cedric de Lange for the Bangladesh T20Is.
Sebastiaan Braat and Sikander Zulfiqar return, while Ryan Klein, Fred Klaassen, and Saqib Zulfiqar miss out.
The three-match series in Sylhet will help the Dutch prepare for the T20 World Cup.
The Netherlands have named 17-year-old batter Cedric de Lange in their squad for the first time ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 30. The teenager has impressed at both club and under-19 levels and was rewarded for his string of strong performances in the recent Pro Series.
"It's always exciting to bring a youngster into the squad," captain Scott Edwards said. "Cedric has been impressive all summer and he's really earned this call-up. We're looking forward to seeing what he can offer us on this tour and, hopefully, across a long career ahead of him."
Braat And Zulfiqar Return
Right-arm pacer Sebastiaan Braat makes a return to the national side after last featuring in 2021 during the Nepal tour. His selection comes on the back of consistent club cricket performances and Pro Series form.
“It’s also great to welcome Sebastiaan Braat back into the side. It’s been a couple of years since he last played for us, but he’s had a very strong summer… and we’re looking forward to having his experience back in the group as well," Edwards added.
All-rounder Sikander Zulfiqar also returns to the Dutch setup, marking his first international T20I appearance since 2019. At 28, Zulfiqar brings finishing power with the bat. “Sikander has been a valuable member of our national team before and I’m glad to see him back in orange. He’s got phenomenal ability to clear the fence late in the game and I can’t wait to see him back and amongst the group,” the Dutch skipper said.
Key Absences and Preparations
The changes were enforced after injuries to Ryan Klein and Fred Klaassen, while Saqib Zulfiqar withdrew for personal reasons. Edwards extended his best wishes: “We wish Ryan, Fred and Saqib all the best and will be looking forward to welcoming them back into the environment as soon as possible.”
The Dutch squad will train in Sylhet for three days before the T20Is scheduled for August 30, September 1, and September 3. This is their first tour of Bangladesh, and the series will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup next year, while Bangladesh fine-tunes its squad for the Asia Cup starting September 11.
Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Cedric de Lange, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram, Sebastiaan Braat, Tim Pringle.