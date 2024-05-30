Cricket

Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: NEP Bowl First In Texas

This is both teams' second and final warm-up match ahead of their respective T20 World Cup campaign openers. Nepal will meet Netherlands in their opening game on June 4, while USA will kick-start the tournament against Canada on June 2

X/CricketNep
Captains Monank Patel (left) and Rohit Paudel at the toss for the T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match between USA and Nepal in Texas on Thursday (May 30). Photo: X/CricketNep
United States of America captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal, in his team's second warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (May 30, 2024). The match is being played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas.  (Streaming | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The toss happened on time, play was delayed in Dallas due to the onset of rain at the venue.

This is both teams' second and final warm-up match ahead of their respective T20 World Cup campaign openers. USA's first prep game was abandoned without a ball bowled due to thunderstorms and tornado alert in Texas.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up fixture against Canada by a whopping 63 runs. Chasing a target of 184 runs, Nepal were shot out for 120 runs in 19.3 overs in Dallas.

Teams

Nepal: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Currie, Brad Wheal, Mark Adair, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen.

USA: Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C) (WK), Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh.

In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, Nepal are placed in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. The Rohit Paudel-led side will take on the Dutch in their opening match in Texas on June 4.

Hosts USA are in Group A with India, Pakistan, Canada and Ireland being the other teams. The United States will kick off their campaign with the inaugural game of this edition, against Canada in Texas on June 2.

Live Streaming Details

The Nepal vs USA, T20 World Cup warm-up match will not be live telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. Only two games - India vs Bangladesh and Australia vs West Indies will be broadcast out of the 16 warm-up matches.

