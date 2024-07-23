Cricket

Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Namibia take on Oman in match 17 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Forthill in Dundee. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the NAM vs OMN match

Namibia vs Oman, ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2, X Photo
Oman take on Namibia in this crucial encounter. Photo: X/TheOmanCricket
Namibia take on a battered and bruised Oman in this ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on July 24, Wednesday at Forthill, Dundee. Namibia are second in the points table albeit played three matches more than their opponent who lie second from bottom in the points table. (More Cricket News)

In their previous outing, Oman were bowled out for 91 against the hosts Scotland whereas Namibia defeated their current opposition in match 14.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale(w), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Fayyaz Butt, Mehran Khan, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Ahmad Faiz, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze

Live streaming details of Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17:

When Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17 will be played?

Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17 will be played on July 24, Wednesday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.

Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17?

Namibia vs Oman, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match 17 will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.

