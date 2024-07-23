Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Namibia take on a battered and bruised Oman in this ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on July 24, Wednesday at Forthill, Dundee. Namibia are second in the points table albeit played three matches more than their opponent who lie second from bottom in the points table. (More Cricket News)
In their previous outing, Oman were bowled out for 91 against the hosts Scotland whereas Namibia defeated their current opposition in match 14.
Squads:
Oman Squad: Pratik Athavale(w), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Fayyaz Butt, Mehran Khan, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Ahmad Faiz, Rafiullah, Mohammad Nadeem
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Tangeni Lungameni, JP Kotze
When Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17 will be played?
Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17 will be played on July 24, Wednesday at 11:00 AM Local Time| 3:30 PM IST at the Forthill in Dundee.
Where to watch Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Match 17?
Namibia vs Oman, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League match 17 will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.