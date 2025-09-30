Namibia Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: When And Where To Watch

Namibia take on Malawi in the Group A match 11 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
In Group A, Namibia lead the group with 4 points while Nigeria hold second place with one win and one loss, while Kenya stay at the bottom after losing both of their matches. Malawi are third in the group.
Namibia Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads
Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt
Malawi Squad: Aaftab Limdawala, Sami Sohail, Gift Kansonkho, Mike Choamba, Suhail Zahid Vayani, Daniel Jakiel, Salim Nihute(w), Moazzam Baig(c), Chisomo Chete, Donnex Kansonkho, Kelvin Thuchila, Bright Balala, Chisomo Tchale, Kazim Somani, Trust Makaya
Namibia Vs Malawi, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming Info
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
The Namibia Vs Malawi clash will start at 5:20pm IST.