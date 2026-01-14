MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Powers Mumbai Indians' Record Chase
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 43-ball 71 as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (January 13, 2026). Asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants rode on a late blitz from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post a challenging 192 for five. Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali blasted 36 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours. In reply, Mumbai Indians made 193 for three in 19.2 overs with Nicola Carey remaining unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls.
