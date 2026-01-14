MI Vs GG, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Powers Mumbai Indians' Record Chase

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 43-ball 71 as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their Women’s Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (January 13, 2026). Asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants rode on a late blitz from Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali to post a challenging 192 for five. Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and a six, while Fulmali blasted 36 off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and as many fours. In reply, Mumbai Indians made 193 for three in 19.2 overs with Nicola Carey remaining unbeaten on 38 off 23 balls.

WPL 2026: GG vs MI
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and teammate Nicola Carey celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Gujarat Giants, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: MI vs GG
Mumbai Indians' Nicola Carey plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: MI Women vs GG Women
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: MI Women vs GG Women
Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Amanjot Kaur during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: GG vs MI
Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur run between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: MI vs GG
Mumbai Indians' Amanjot Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: MI Women vs GG Women
Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
Gujarat Giants' Bharti Fulmali plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI /Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League: MI Women vs GG Women
Gujarat Giants' Georgia Wareham plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: GG vs MI Nicola Carey
Mumbai Indians' Nicola Carey appeals for the wicket of Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs GG
Gujarat Giants' Kanika Ahuja plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: MI Women vs GG Women
Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women's Premier League 2026: MI Women vs GG Women
Mumbai Indians' Shabnim Ismail bowls during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
