Zimbabwe will face Mozambique in match 4 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier Group B at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)
Zimbabwe won their opening match of the tournament against Seychelles. Brian Bennett and T Marumani added 145 runs in the first 10 overs and gave a blistering start. Zimbabwe set a 287-run target for Seychelles and won the match by 76 runs (DLS method).
Mozambique lost their first match by 111 runs against Kenya which was a rain-affected match. Batting first Kenya set a 225-run target for Mozambique thanks to Rakep Patel's 120 runs off just 55 balls.
Mozambique lost their wickets early in the game and were struggling on 76/8 after 16 overs when rain interrupted the match. The match was not restarted after that and Kenya was declared winner after using the DLS method.
Mozambique Vs Zimbabwe - Full Squads
Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Richard Ngarava, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram
Mozambique: Francisco Couana, Vieira Tembo, Lourenco Salomone, Farruque Nhaduate (wk), Agostinho Navicha, Jose Joao, Filipe Cossa (c), Joao Hou, Dario Macome, Camate Roposo, Eugenio Azine, Manussur Algi, Mario Manjate
Mozambique Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Mozambique vs Zimbabwe Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Mozambique vs Zimbabwe match will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi from 12:01 pm IST.
Where to watch the Mozambique vs Zimbabwe Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Mozambique vs Zimbabwe match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.