Maldives Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series Final Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online

Maldives will take on Thailand in the final of the ongoing Quadrangular T20I series at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Friday, October 25, 2024. (More Cricket News)
The Maldives beat Bhutan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the contest, and the convincing victory would have skyrocketed their confidence going into the final clash.
Thailand, on the other hand, beat Indonesia by 66 runs and will also be very much eager to take the title, and it promises to be a cracking encounter come Friday.
Maldives Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Squads
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik
Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
Maldives Vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Maldives vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Final match be played?
Maldives vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Final match will be played at the Gelephu International Cricket Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM IST.
Where will the Maldives vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Final match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Maldives vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.