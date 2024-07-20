MAL-W Vs THA-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Thailand Bat First Against Malaysia At Rangiri International

Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong called it right at the toss and has opted to have a bat in match No. 3 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News|Full Coverage)
Winifred Duraisingam's Malaysian team enter the continental tournament on the back of an ACC Premier Cup final defeat, while Putthawong's Thailand come into the event looking for momentum having lost three in the last five contests.
Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Suleeporn Laomi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam(c), Jamahidaya Intan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aina Najwa, Elsa Hunter, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Amalin Sorfina, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Suabika Manivannan