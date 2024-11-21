IPL Mega Auction: Top 10 Best Buys In Indian Premier League

After spending 2009-13 season in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased David Warner during the 2014 IPL Auction for INR 5.5crore. The move was a masterstroke as the Aussie batter would go on to create many records with the franchise. In 95 matches, he scored 4,014 runs at an average of 49.56 and a strike rate of 142.59, with two centuries and 40 fifties. His best score was 126. He not only won an IPL title for his side in 2016 as a skipper, but also won the 'Orange Cap' honour for most runs in a season thrice, in 2015, 2017 and 2019, the most by any batter in league history.