IPL Mega Auction Shocker: 10 Biggest Unsold Stars In Indian Premier League

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has always kept the Indian batters busy at the crease but that hasn't helped his case at the Indian Premier League auction table. The offie's first taste of IPL auction came in 2014 where he went unsold at his base price of INR 1crore. The trend continued for the next two seasons. Lyon did not find any suitors in the 2017 and 2018 edition as he did not enter post that.