IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Mohammed Shami For INR 10 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Mohammed Shami for Rs 10 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, November 24. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
After Kolkata Knight Riders almost signed the speedster for Rs 9.75 crore, before the Hyderabad-based franchine pulled the final trigger for their first signing of the day.
The right-arm-quick was released by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auction, after serving the franchise for the last three seasons.
He has played 77 IPL matches, picking up 79 wickets, at an average of 30.41, with an economy of 8.63.
Shami has now had quite a bit of an IPL journey, featuring for the Kolkata Knight Riders, before playing for Dehli Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings, and now the Gujarat Titans.