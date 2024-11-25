Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Lunch: Travis Head Fights On As Visitors Five Wickets Away From Famous Victory

Travis Head, who has brought up his half-century, is joined by Mitchell Marsh at the crease for five-down Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Steve-Smith-India-Vs-Australia-First-Test-AP-Photo
India's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
info_icon

Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive morning spells to remove the seasoned Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia gasped to 104 for five at lunch on day four of the first Test against India. (Streaming | Day 4 Highlights | Full Coverage)

Chasing a near impossible target of 534, Australia, who resumed on 12 for three, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by IPL's three million dollar man Rishabh Pant running backwards.

But then India's new nemesis Travis Head (63 batting, 72 balls) started counter-punching in the presence of Smith (17), who was trying his best to dig in with desperation to come out of his current rut.

India's Virat Kohli bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. - AP Photo/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Kohli Reflects On Mistakes And Desire To Contribute After 30th Test Century

BY PTI

However Siraj, who had poor series against New Zealand at home, was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play.

If Khawaja was disposed with a delivery that got big on the southpaw opener, Smith got a delivery that was pitched on perfect length and deviated enough to kiss his outside edge as Pant completed the formalities diving to his right ending a 62-run stand.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form during this World Test Championship cycle is a major cause of concerns for the hosts.

Smith, in fact, did away with his trigger movement towards the off-stump. knowing fully well that he could be a leg before candidate whenever Indian bowlers attack the stumps on a pitch with variable bounce.

Head, who got a beauty from Harshit Rana in the first innings, knew that survival wasn't an option on a deteriorating track and he didn't let the loose balls go unpunished as anything pitched up was driven and the short ones were cut disdainfully.

His fifty came with a perfect ramp over the keeper's head and needed only 63 balls to achieve that feat.

Brief Scores At Lunch:

India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs

Australia: 104 and 104 for five in 30 overs (Travis Head 63 batting; Mohammed Siraj 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Head Hits Fifty As Bumrah And Co Inch Closer To Big Win; AUS - 104/5 In 30 Overs At Lunch Break
  2. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Karnataka Bowl First Against Tripura; Tilak Varma-Led Hyderabad Face Mohammed Shami's Bengal
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  4. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  2. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  4. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  5. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 3 Dead After Car Falls From Broken Bridge, Misled By GPS Navigation
  2. Misogyny, Harassment Haunt Kashmiri Women On Social Media Platforms  
  3. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  4. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  5. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  2. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  3. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  4. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  5. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign