Bhutan Vs Bahrain Toss Update, T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: BHU Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

In a simultaneously ongoing match, United Arab Emirates elected to bat first against Thailand at the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B. Later in the day, Cambodia will take on hosts Qatar

Bhutan vs Bahrain game at T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B
Action from the Bhutan vs Bahrain game at T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B. Photo: FanCode screengrab
Bhutan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bahrain in match 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday (November 23, 2024). (More Cricket News)

Bahrain: Imran Ali, Asif Ali, Imran Anwar, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir(w), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt.

Bhutan: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Thinley Jamtsho (c), Gakul Ghalley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Namgay Thinley, Tshering Tashi(w), Sonam Yeshey, Dawa Dawa, Sonam Chophel, Sherab Loday.

Bahrain: Umer Toor, Asif Ali, Imran Anwar, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir(w), Junaid Aziz, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt, Shahbaz Badar, Sachin Kumar, Muhammad Salman.

Bhutan: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Thinley Jamtsho, Gakul Ghalley (c), Tenzin Wangchuk, Namgay Thinley, Tshering Tashi(w), Sonam Yeshey, Dawa Dawa.

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

In a simultaneously ongoing match, United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat first against Thailand at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha. Later in the day, Cambodia will take on hosts Qatar.

