Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Gear Up For The Upcoming Edition - Check Full Squad

Head Coach Carl Crowe and Assistant Coaches Simon Helmot and Chaminda Vaas Express Optimism for Upcoming Lanka Premier League T20

Colombo Strikers
Colombo Strikers owners along with Thisara Perera and support staff. Photo: Special Arrangement
With their debut match set for July 2, 2024 against Kandy the Colombo Strikers, a formidable cricket team are gearing up for a big comeback in the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League 2024 (LPL 2024). (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The Colombo Strikers team owned by Sagar Khanna and led by head coach Carl Crowe with support from assistant coaches Simon Helmot and Chaminda Vaas is confident in both their new additions and their core players.

Colombo Strikers a team widely acknowledged as a dominant force in cricket have been successful in improving their performance in international cricket.

The Colombo Strikers backed Pakistani cricketing icon Babar Azam’s historic debut in the LPL 2023, as a continuation of the New York Strikers Family whose triumph in the Abu Dhabi T10 and their dominant showcase at the Legends Cricket Trophy are widely recognized.

As the Colombo striker’s family gets ready for the next LPL 2024 season, the team knows that they will enthrall fans with their captivating performances once more.

Demonstrating excitement for both the tournament and the expansion of the franchise, Owner Sagar Khanna shares, “It would be the continuation of the franchise’s footprint to be set in the upcoming edition of lplt20. I am proud of the fact that the team once again fulfils expectations of the iconic talents we wanted to gather for our squad.”

Coach Chaminda Vaas praised the Superstar Strikers strong lineup and highlighted their capacity to adjust to the particular requirements of the LPL T20 format, shares “The Strikers Squad has always been adaptable when it came to adapting the unique challenges of the various formats of International Tournaments.

With the LPL T20 format at their disposal our team will undoubtedly take advantage of it to win the cup and receive top honors.”

The Colombo Strikers team.
The New York Strikers family’s dominance in the previous Legends Cricket Trophy 90-ball format was also a result of coach Chaminda Vaas’s efforts.

Regarding Colombo Strikers’ optimism for the forthcoming LPLT20, assistant coach Simon Helmot shares, “We anticipate LPL as a great opportunity for us to establish our good times in International Cricket Tournament.

The upcoming edition brings us good fortunes to magnify our performance with a great showcase”

The Colombo strikers’ fam adds the strongest lineup of international participation once again in their voyage to clinch the Lanka Premier League Trophy.

At the head of the team is veteran all-rounder Thisara Perera who is renowned for his quick bowling and explosive batting. For his slick bowling motion Matheesha Pathirana brings a youthful exuberance and quickness to the team.

Batting order depth is added by the dynamic batsman and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. Versatility will be offered by Shadab Khan a competent leg-spinner and batsman.

Hard-hitting Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz promises aggressive starts. Muhammad Waseem a rising batsman from the United Arab Emirates adds power hitting. One batsman who adds stability is Sadeera Samarawickrama who is a consistent performer.

Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahmed adds to the pace attack. Experienced middle-order batsman Angelo Perera provides consistency. Balance is added by Dunith Wellalage a promising all-around player. Shevon Daniel, Garuka Sanketh and Chamika Gunasekara are examples of local talents who performed big.

Shehan Fernando, Isitha Wijesundara, Binura Fernando, Kavin Bandara and Allah Ghazanfar complete the team each contributing their special talents in an effort to win the Lanka Premier League Trophy.

Important players like Nipun Dhananjaya a youthful and gifted batsman renowned for his reliable technique and anchoring skills and middle order Chamika Karunaratne who was crucial in securing numerous wickets in the previous Lanka Premier League have also been retained.

