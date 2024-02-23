On the other hand, when it comes to the Karachi Kings led by Shan Masood, they put on an impressive performance in their recent match played against the Peshawar Zalmi.

They excelled from winning the toss, choosing to bowl to securing victory, with standout bowling from Luke Wood taking 2 wickets and an unbeaten 49 from Kieron Pollard, limiting Babar Azam's team to a score of only 154 and winning the match by 7 wickets. The Kings have played just two matches so far, losing one to the Multan Sultans by 55 runs and winning one. They currently sit ahead of the Qalandars in the points table at fourth place.