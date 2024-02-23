Lahore Qalandars, the two-time back-to-back champions of Pakistan Super League is yet to win a single match in the 2024 season. After losing three matches in a row, Shaheen Afridi's team is gearing up to take on the strong Karachi Kings on Saturday, February 24th in Lahore.(More Cricket News)
Currently, the Qalandars stand fifth in the point tables having played three matches and lost all of them. They were defeated by - Islamabad United by 8 wickets, Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets and Multan Sultan by 5 wickets. The highest they went is the fifties scored by openers Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie van der Dussen. Afridi and company have yet to match the expectations of fans they have raised with their exceptional performances over the years.
On the other hand, when it comes to the Karachi Kings led by Shan Masood, they put on an impressive performance in their recent match played against the Peshawar Zalmi.
They excelled from winning the toss, choosing to bowl to securing victory, with standout bowling from Luke Wood taking 2 wickets and an unbeaten 49 from Kieron Pollard, limiting Babar Azam's team to a score of only 154 and winning the match by 7 wickets. The Kings have played just two matches so far, losing one to the Multan Sultans by 55 runs and winning one. They currently sit ahead of the Qalandars in the points table at fourth place.
Where to watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match?
You can watch the Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
When is the Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match happening?
The first clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on February 24, Saturday at 7:30 pm Local Time/ 8:00 pm IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars:
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas
Karachi Kings:
James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton