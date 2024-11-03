Cricket

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG

The Indian team management wants to give everyone a fair chance to get game time under their belt especially the reserves who could come into action anytime

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
kl-rahul-cricket-india-bangladesh
KL Rahul. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Senior batter KL Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel will be flying to Australia for the second 'unofficial Test' between India A and Australia A starting November 7 at the MCG to give them some game time before the first game at Perth from November 22. (More Cricket News)

Rahul and Jurel were part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand series but while the former played the opening game before being dropped from the playing XI, Jurel, who made his debut against England earlier this year, hasn't got a game since Rishabh Pant's comeback.

The Indian team management wants to give everyone a fair chance to get game time under their belt especially the reserves who could come into action anytime in a marathon series spanning over seven weeks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Tottenham 4-1 Aston Villa, EPL: Solanke At The Double As Spurs Come From Behind Again
  2. Mumbai City 4-2 Kerala Blasters Highlights, Indian Super League: Islanders Beat Ten-Man Tuskers
  3. Atletico Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Follows Father's Footsteps In Easy Home Win
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City Seal 4-2 Victory Over Kerala Blasters As Nikolaos Karelis Scores A Brace
  5. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  2. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  3. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  4. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
  5. India, China Made 'Some Progress' In Disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign