Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea have won the toss against Kenya in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, October 5. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Kenya: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim(wk), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Sachin Gill, Shem Ngoche(c), Lucas Oluoch, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat
PNG: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga(wk), Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, John Kariko
Kenya come into the tie after their three-wicket win over Qatar, while on the other hand, Papua New Guinea enter the fixture after beating Kuwait by eight wickets.
The Shem Ngoche-led side are placed fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge 2024-26 League A table, while PNG are second.
Kenya Vs PNG, Full Squads
Kenya: Rushab Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim (wk), Sachin Gill, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Lucas Oluoch, Gerard Mwendwa, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat, Neil Mugabe
Papua New Guinea: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala(c), Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko