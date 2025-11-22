Karnali Yaks Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Mark Watt's Magnificent Century Helps KAY Win By Nine Wickets

Karnali Yaks beat Lumbini Lions by 9 wickets in NPL 2025 match 7
Mark Watt played a match-winning 114-run knock off just 44 balls
Karnali Yaks claim their first win of the tournament
Sompal Kami-led Karnali Yaks won the toss and elected to bowl against Lumbini Lions in match 7 of the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2025 match, to be played at the Tribhuvan Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur.
Lumbini Lions put up a competitive 156/8 in their 20 overs at Kirtipur, thanks to a calm half‑century from captain Rohit Kumar Paudel (49 off 43), with crucial late hitting from JJ Smit (23 off 14) and Ruben Trumpelmann (29 off 14).
But Karnali Yaks completely dismantled the target in a clinical chase. Scottish batter Mark Watt was simply unbeatable, blasting his way to a whirlwind 114 off 44*, including six sixes, steering his side home in just 12.2 overs.
Karnali’s bowling had also played its part, Nandan Yadav picked up two wickets to stem some momentum early on. The Yaks now celebrate their first win of the season, while Lumbini will rue a top order collapse that left them well short in defense.
Karnali Yaks Vs Lumbini Lions, NPL 2025: Playing XIs
Karnali Yaks (Playing XI): Priyank Panchal, William Bosisto, Mark Watt, Pawan Sarraf, Najibullah Zadran, Arjun Gharti(w), Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami(c), Nandan Yadav, Yuvraj Khatri, Bipin Sharma
Lumbini Lions (Playing XI): Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Dilip Nath(w), Gulbadin Naib, Sumit Maharjan, Sameer Ali Musalman, JJ Smit, Sher Malla, Ruben Trumpelmann, Abhishesh Gautam.
Karnali Yaks Vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
The Nepal Premier League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app/website in India.