Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Karachi Kings, with a chance to still make it to the top four, take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 11. Karachi are still in the race to advance to the knockout stages while Peshawar Zalmi have confirmed their spot in the play-offs. (More Cricket News)
Karachi Kings have managed to win four out of their nine matches so far, facing five defeats and gathering eight points. They beat Lahore Qalandars by three wickets in their previous outing. It was a crucial win for them to keep their hopes alive. The Kings now need to beat Peshawar Zalmi and expect other results to go in their favor to make it to the playoffs.
On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are having a successful campaign. They have five wins and three defeats from nine matches with eleven points in their kitty. Peshawar have already qualified for the playoffs and will aim to win their final league stage match and carry momentum into the knockout stage.
When the two teams last met, Karachi Kings handed Peshawar Zalmi a seven-wicket loss. They restricted Peshawar to 154 and chased the target down in just 16.5 overs. Karachi will have to replicate their display while Zalmi will aim to settle scores for the season with a win here.
Live streaming details of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match:
When and where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match be played?
Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will square off for the second time in the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Monday, March 11, at the National Stadium in Karachi at 7:30 PM local time/8:00 PM IST.
Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match be live-streamed and telecast on TV?
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will broadcast the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
However, fans can still witness all the action as the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website in India.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Squads:
Karachi Kings:
Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Leus du Plooy, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Daniel Sams, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Uaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore