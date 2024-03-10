Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Live streaming details of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match:

When and where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match be played?

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will square off for the second time in the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Monday, March 11, at the National Stadium in Karachi at 7:30 PM local time/8:00 PM IST.

Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match be live-streamed and telecast on TV?

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD will broadcast the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

However, fans can still witness all the action as the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match will be available for live stream on the Fancode app and website in India.