Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Important Clash On The Cards In Karachi

Babar Azam in action for Peshawar Zalmi against Rawalpindi Pindiz in PSL 2026 at Lahore. thepslt20/X

The stage is set at the National Stadium for a blockbuster PSL 2026 encounter as the undefeated Karachi Kings host Peshawar Zalmi in a battle for table supremacy. Coming off three consecutive victories, the Kings are riding a wave of momentum, fueled by a clinical bowling unit and a middle order that has flourished under pressure. However, Babar Azam’s Zalmi side remains their toughest test yet, arriving with two wins from three and a reputation for explosive powerplay starts. The equation is very simple. If Karachi win by a good margin, then they can reach the summit of the table whereas if Peshawar win whereas a win for Peshawar will take them to 3rd. Get all the updates and live scores right here.

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