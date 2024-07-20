Kandy Falcons are set to clash with Jaffna Kings in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. The winner of Saturday's second qualifier will play the final against Galle Marvels at the same venue on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Jaffna Kings lost to Galle Marvels by seven wickets in the first qualifier and Kandy Falcons won by two wickets against Colombo Strikers. Now both teams clash for the seat in the final against Galle Marvels.
The Charith Asalanka-led Jaffna Kings set a 178-run target with the help of Avishka Fernando's half-century and crucial knocks from Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw. The Marvels achieved the target with 11 balls and seven wickets to spare thanks to Tim Seifert's unbeaten knock of 41-ball 62. Janith Liyanage also made a crucial 36-ball 56.
Colombo Strikers set a 160-run target for Kandy Falcons in Eliminator. Sadeera Samarawickrama played a 62-run knock in 45 balls. The Falcons successfully chased down the target in 18.4 overs with the help of Kamindu Mendis' fifty and a crucial knock from Dasun Shanaka.
KFS vs JSK Full Squads:
Kandy Falcons: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamath Gomez, Mohammad Hasnain, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Agha Salman, Kasun Rajitha, Shammu Ashan, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Shoriful Islam, Pawan Rathnayake, Mohammad Ali, Kavindu Pathiratne
Jaffna Kings: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fabian Allen, Wanuja Sahan, Asitha Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Ross, Nisala Tharaka, Vishad Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Noor Ahmad, Theesan Vithushan, Eshan Malinga, Murvin Abinash, Arul Pragasam
Live streaming details of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match in LPL 2024:
When and where will the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match take place?
The Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match will be played on Saturday, 20 July at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Where to watch the broadcast of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match in India?
The broadcast of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match in India?
The live streaming of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons, Qualifier 2 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.