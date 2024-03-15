It is indeed a sight for sore eyes. Tearaway England fast bowler Jofra Archer steaming in and doing what he does best, rattling batters. This delightful visual has been a long time coming, with the seamer plagued by a series of stress fractures in his right elbow over recent years. (More Cricket News)
But the 28-year-old is now back and bowling at full tilt, that too on Indian shores. In the run-up to the start of Indian Premier League 2024, Archer is representing the Karnataka State Cricket Association XI against his county side Sussex for a two-day practice match in Alur, near Bengaluru.
Advertisement
And he is making the ball talk. Playing as a substitute for the Karnataka team, Archer first trapped Sussex batter Tom Aslop in front, then broke the stumps with a beauty. Check out the videos of Archer in full flow with the ball below.
The English pacer has landed up in India as part of a 10-day pre-season tour for Sussex, ahead of the County Championship which will commence on April 5. Lancashire are also in Bengaluru ahead of the county season, and the two teams are expected to play a couple of practice games before returning home.
Advertisement
Archer has not played for England since March 2023, when he featured in a T20I in Bangladesh, and not played any top-flight tournament since May, which is when he broke down at the IPL. But his bowling performance is Bengaluru is sure to add a dash of optimism to his fans, as well as England cricket supporters ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June.