Japan Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6: Check Toss Update, Squad Details

Japan Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6: JPN take on SAM in the third match of the Super Six stage of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6 in Oman

Japan Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6
Japan Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6
  • Japan take on Samoa in Match 6 of ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • Japan and Samoa both won one matches in the group stage

  • Namibia and Zimbabwe have qualified from the Africa Qualifiers

After an impressive group stage, Japan will take on Samoa in a crucial Super 6 encounter ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan have looked composed and well-drilled, with standout performances from players like Makoto Taniyama and Eesam Rahman.

Samoa, however, are not to be taken lightly. Skipper Caleb Jasmat brings a gritty leadership style to a team filled with firepower, including the big-hitting Darius Visser, who once famously scored 39 runs in a single over. They also have the returning Sean Solia, adding depth to both their batting and bowling units.

Both the teams won one match from the two matches they played each in the group stage. The surface at Al Amerat is expected to assist batters early on, with some help for spinners as the match progresses.

Japan Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Score

Japan Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

The toss is yet to take place.

Japan Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Playing XI

Playing XI will be announced after the toss.

Japan Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Samoa Squad: Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Benjamin Mailata, Ross Taylor, Saumani Tiai, Caleb Jasmat(c), Fereti Sululoto, Samuel French(w), Solomon Nash, Ili Tugaga, Daniel Burgess, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Noah Mead, Douglas Finau, Samson Sola

Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Eesam Rahman, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Charles Hinze, Alexander Patmore(w), Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Lachlan Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Wataru Miyauchi

