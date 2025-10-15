Japan Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Japan face Qatar in the Super Six stage of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Qatar won the toss and elected to bowl first, giving Japan the chance to open the innings
Both teams have named their XIs and are ready for this high-stakes clash in the Super Six stage
The Super Six clash between Japan and Qatar is set for Wednesday, 15 October, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 2).
Japan come into this match buoyed by a narrow four-run win over Samoa, while Qatar will look to bounce back after a tight five-run defeat against Nepal.
The Super Six stage adds extra intrigue, with teams carrying forward points only from matches against other sides that qualified from their initial groups. This format ensures every run and wicket from earlier matches can prove crucial as the tournament edges closer to the knockout stages.
Japan Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Toss Update and Playing XIs
Japan Playing XIs: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (C), Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Esam Rahman, Charles Hinze, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Slater
Qatar Playing XIs: Mirza Mohammed Baig (C), Imal Liyanage (Wk), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad-Asim Liaqat-Ali, Shahzaib Jamil Ahmed, Muhammad Ikramullah, Daniel Archer Maria Louis, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Zaman
Japan Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Live Streaming
Japan vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.