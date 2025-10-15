Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: JPN Take On QAT

Japan vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Six clash between Japan and Qatar on Wednesday, 15 October at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman. Japan enter this match on the back of a narrow four-run victory over Samoa, while Qatar come in after a close five-run loss to Nepal. The Super Six stage brings a more complex format, with teams carrying forward points only from matches against other qualified sides in their initial groups. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.