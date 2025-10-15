Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: JPN Take On QAT

Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Get ball-by-ball commentary for Super Six match between Japan and Qatar on Wednesday, 15 October at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Outlook Sports Desk
Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six:
Japan vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Six clash between Japan and Qatar on Wednesday, 15 October at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman. Japan enter this match on the back of a narrow four-run victory over Samoa, while Qatar come in after a close five-run loss to Nepal. The Super Six stage brings a more complex format, with teams carrying forward points only from matches against other qualified sides in their initial groups. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.

Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Japan Vs Qatar, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Squads

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Muhammad Asim, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Muhammad Tanveer, Shahzaib Jamil, Shariq Munir, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Amir Farooq, Owais Ahmed, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Muhammad Murad, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad

Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Eesam Rahman, Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin Ito Davis, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Declan Suzuki, Charles Hinze, Alexander Patmore(w), Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Lachlan Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Wataru Miyauchi

Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: Live Streaming

Japan vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

