IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Ireland Look For Series Whitewash As Sri Lanka Play For Pride

Catch all the live action and ball-by-ball commentary of the Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI below

ireland-women-vs-sri-lanka-women-odi-series-x
Ireland women vs Sri Lanka women Photo: X | Irish Women's Cricket
Welcome to the live coverage of the Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI, played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Ireland have been sensational in the first two games of the series, winning the first match by three wickets, and the second one by 15 runs. They will be hopeful of a whitewash, whereas Sri Lanka will be playing for pride. (Live Streaming|More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and has opted to field first.


Teams:

Ireland Women XI: Sarah Forbes, Coulter Reilly, Amy Hunter(w), Orla Prendergast(c), Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Alice Tector, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire

Sri Lanka Women XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Ama Kanchana

