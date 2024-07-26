Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the only Ireland vs Zimbabwe Test in Belfast on Friday (July 26, 2024). The hosts shot out Zimbabwe for 210 runs in 71.3 overs on a rain-truncated opening day, and will look to consolidate their advantage with a solid first-innings batting essay. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IRE vs ZIM match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Earlier, on Day 1, the visitors folded for 210 runs despite Prince Masavure's 74-run knock at the top of the order. Barry McCarthy and Andy McBrine both starred for the Irish side with three wickets apiece.