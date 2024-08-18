Cricket

IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast pulled off a heist, masterminded a chase to absolute perfection to give her side a fantastic victory in the first ODI against Sri Lanka women on Saturday, August 17, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast

ireland-women-vs-sri-lanka-women-1st-odi-x
A glimpse from Ireland women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI series. Photo: X | Ireland Women's Cricket
info_icon

Ireland's Orla Prendergast pulled off a heist, masterminded a chase to absolute perfection to give her side a fantastic victory in the first ODI against Sri Lanka women on Friday, August 16, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. (More Cricket News)

The all-rounder picked up three wickets giving away just 25 runs, scored a brilliant 122 from just 107 balls and also managed to take two catches in the game. 

During the process, Prendergast became the first women and only the second cricketer to take a hundred, take three or more wickets, and two or more catches in an one-day international. 

Aravinda de Silva was the last to do it back in 1996 against Australia in the World Cup final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.  

Talking about the game, Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl first. Chamari Athapaththu saw a first-ball duck, whereas Vishmi Gunaratne scored a hundred.

Hasini Perera chipped in with a 46, while the Sri Lankan middle-order made decent contributions to take the side to 260.

During the chase, Ireland lost their skipper Gaby Lewis early for nine, while Sarah Forbes and Amy Hunter showed fight to stitch a good partnership. 

It was all Prendergast as she scored 122 off just 107 balls with 10 fours and two sixes to take Ireland home with three wickets and four balls to spare. 

