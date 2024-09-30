Cricket

IRE Vs RSA, 2nd T20I: Ireland Earn Maiden Win Over Proteas To Draw Series; Paul Stirling 'Over The Moon'

The two sides now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series, which starts on Wednesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

Ireland-south-africa-cricket
Ireland captain Paul Stirling
info_icon

Ireland captain Paul Stirling is "over the moon" after securing their first-ever T20I victory over South Africa, beating them by 10 runs. (More Cricket News)

Brilliant performances from brothers Ross and Mark Adair set them on course to the win, as they drew the two-match series 1-1.

Ross Adair scored his maiden international century, combining with Stirling for a superb opening partnership of 137, leading the team to 195-6, their highest T20I score against South Africa.

Mark Adair then followed up that performance with an impressive stand in the field, finishing with 4-31, before Graham Hume's 3-25 rounded off the triumph.

And Stirling was thrilled with how Ireland performed on both sides, particularly in the field.

"At halfway, we wanted an extra 15-20 runs," he said.

"They squeezed us, and we felt under-par. There was less dew [on Sunday] and we managed to get over the line.

"You need time at the crease to get the pace of the wicket. That is what won us the game.

"With new batters coming in, you always have a chance. We are absolutely delighted [with the win]. It could have gone either way. Over the moon [with the result] and hopefully we can bring it into the ODIs."

South Africa started brightly, with both Reeze Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke getting 51 after Ryan Rickelton's opening 36.

However, they soon collapsed after that, with none of the other eight batters able to reach double figures as they finished on 185-9.

Captain Aiden Markram admitted that fine margins cost them on Sunday, but he still found positives to take from the series.

"We thought it was chaseable for sure," he said. "Small moments in the game.

"It comes down to execution and if you can win those moments. When you lose wickets regularly…you want a 20-30-run partnership. They made it tough for us.

"Each guy will have a certain area to improve. We never really stop learning. Ultimately, making better decisions and winning games for South Africa."

The two sides now turn their attention to the three-match ODI series, which starts on Wednesday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Will Play Finally Resume In Kanpur Today?
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA
  4. IPL 2025: Possible Retention List For Each Team Ahead Of Mega Auction
  5. India Vs West Indies Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: IND-W Beat WI-W By 20 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 2-0 Monza: Politano And Kvaratskhelia Propel Hosts To Serie A Summit
  2. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Angel Correa's Last-gasp Equaliser Caps Dramatic Derby
  3. Ipswich 2-2 Villa, EPL: 'So Many Positives To Take' From Draw, Reckons Mckenna
  4. EFL Championship: Swansea 'Suffered' In Bristol City Draw, Says Williams
  5. Man United 0-3 Tottenham, EPL: 'It Was Never A Red Card', Fumes Sent-Off Fernandes
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions
  2. From ‘Naya’ To ‘Badalta’ Kashmir: The Many Narratives In J&K Manifestos
  3. The Unusual Trajectory Of Jammu and Kashmir’s Politics
  4. Crouching Kashmir: A Note From The Editor
  5. Future Tense: From The Ground In Jammu And Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddine Likely To Be Named As New Hezbollah Chief After Hassan Nasrallah's Death
  2. Israeli Military Says Dozens Of Aircrafts Attacked Houthi Targets In Yemen
  3. How Israel Used Bunker-Buster Bombs To Kill Hezbollah Leader
  4. Solar Eclipse 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming 'Ring Of Fire'
  5. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs