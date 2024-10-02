Cricket

Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul

The legend of Sarfaraz Khan as a domestic doyen is growing from strength to strength as his authoritative double hundred for Mumbai not only put Rest of India under immediate pressure in the ongoing Irani Cup but will also keep the seasoned KL Rahul on toes when the Indian team embarks on the Test tour of Australia next month

Sarfaraz-Khan-cricket-duleep-trophy
Sarfaraz Khan. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

The legend of Sarfaraz Khan as a domestic doyen is growing from strength to strength as his authoritative double hundred for Mumbai not only put Rest of India under immediate pressure in the ongoing Irani Cup but will also keep the seasoned KL Rahul on toes when the Indian team embarks on the Test tour of Australia next month. (More Cricket News)

Sarfaraz (221 batting, 276 balls) became the first ever cricketer to score an Irani Cup double hundred for Mumbai, with the 42-time champions reaching 536 for 9 at the end of the second day.

Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha), Ravi Shastri, Praveen Amre and Yashasvi Jaiswal (all for Rest of India) are double centurions in the Irani Cup.

It has been a tough week for Sarfaraz as his younger brother Musheer, who was also supposed to play the game, was ruled out of competitive cricket for 16 weeks after a road accident.

If his brother and father Naushad's car accident had perturbed him, it didn't seem so in his batting as he went hammer and tongs at the Rest of India bowling attack.

He played 160 dot balls but still maintained a 80 percent strike-rate, largely due to his 25 boundaries and four sixes.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (97 off 234 balls) missed out on a 40th first-class hundred but the second day belonged to Sarfaraz, who was in a mood to punish pacers and spinners alike.

His 15th first-class century will certainly dispel all doubts about his slot as reserve middle-order batter for the remainder of the Test season (8 games).

Rahul, who got back his middle-order slot from Sarfaraz, did well in Kanpur but the team management and even the Karnataka batter knows that the stockily built Mumbaikar is breathing down his neck.

The Ekana Stadium track had underlying moisture on the second day and the dampness contributed to ball seaming around initially and the extra bounce made it challenging for batters.

Devdutt Padikkal dives to take the catch and dismiss Prithvi Shaw on Day 1 of the Mumbai vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2024 match in Lucknow. - X/BCCI Domestic
MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup: Devdutt Padikkal Plucks Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

His driving on the off-side was regal while there is nothing more to add to his footwork against spinners.

He was brutal, especially against left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (0/137 in 37 overs), who looked clueless.

After a certain point, he employed the negative leg-stump line and Sarfaraz would either slightly go inside out or bent down on one knee to slog sweep it for maximums.

Along with Tanush Kotian (64), he added 183 for the seventh wicket, which demoralised the Rest of India bowling unit to a large extent.

Once he completed his double hundred, he let out a roar and kissed the Lion's crest on his shirt before hitting his best shot of the day. A hooked six over deep fine leg off Prasidh Krishna and a ramp shot earlier in the day using the extra pace and bounce were fitting answers to his critics who have raised doubts about his game on these kind of tracks.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 1st Innings 536/9 decl (Sarfaraz Khan 221 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 97, Mukesh Kumar 4/109, Yash Dayal 2/89, Prasidh Krishna 2/102) vs Rest of India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
  2. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test
  3. NAM Vs UAE Toss Update, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series: Namibia Chose To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Rickelton, Stubbs Calm SA Nerves After Early Scare
  5. Women's T20 WC: Smriti Says, 'No Shortcuts To Toppling Australia; Teams Must Bring Their A-Game'
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: BFC Look To Spoil MCFC's Homecoming Party
  2. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Preview: Can Kalinga Warriors Secure 10th Win Against The Tuskers?
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
  4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: Fonseca Upbeat Despite UCL Loss
  5. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  2. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  5. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israel Declares UN Chief Persona Non-Grata; Fresh Ops In Gaza Kill 51
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3