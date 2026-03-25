Marcus Stoinis And Cooper Connolly Join Forces At The PBKS Camp For IPL 2026

Marcs Stoinis with Cooper Connolly during the PBKS training session at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. | Photo: Special Arrangement

1/6 March Stoinis captured in a fun moment with Yuzvendra Chahal at the PBKS training camp | Photo: Special Arrangement





2/6 Cooper Connolly in a chat with Marcus Stoinis and Priyansh Arya during the PBKS training session | Photo: Special Arrangement





3/6 Marcus Stoinis along with his PBKS teammates at the PBKS training session | Photo: Special Arrangement





4/6 Marcus Stoinis chats with Priyansh Arya at the PBKS training camp in Mohali | Photo: Special Arrangement





5/6 Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya chat during the PBKS training session in Mohali | Photo: Special Arrangement





6/6 Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis joins PBKS camp for IPL 2026 | Photo: Special Arrangement





