Marcus Stoinis And Cooper Connolly Join Forces At The PBKS Camp For IPL 2026
Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly links up with the Punjab Kings squad in Mohali ahead of IPL 2026. Both players reached earlier today to join hands with the rest of the squad as they gear up for another season of the world's biggest cricketing league. The players seemed in high spirits as they received a warm welcome from the team. They bring with them immense international experience and explosive firepower that provides a good blend of power and youthful energy. The Kings, who were the runners-up last season, have been training hard over the last few weeks. The squad is now gearing up for their highly anticipated season opener against the Gujarat Giants. The match will be played in front of their home crowd on Tuesday, March 31.
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