Marcus Stoinis And Cooper Connolly Join Forces At The PBKS Camp For IPL 2026

Australian duo of Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly links up with the Punjab Kings squad in Mohali ahead of IPL 2026. Both players reached earlier today to join hands with the rest of the squad as they gear up for another season of the world's biggest cricketing league. The players seemed in high spirits as they received a warm welcome from the team. They bring with them immense international experience and explosive firepower that provides a good blend of power and youthful energy. The Kings, who were the runners-up last season, have been training hard over the last few weeks. The squad is now gearing up for their highly anticipated season opener against the Gujarat Giants. The match will be played in front of their home crowd on Tuesday, March 31.

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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Marcs Stoinis
Marcs Stoinis with Cooper Connolly during the PBKS training session at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Yuzvendra Chahal
March Stoinis captured in a fun moment with Yuzvendra Chahal at the PBKS training camp | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Cooper Connolly
Cooper Connolly in a chat with Marcus Stoinis and Priyansh Arya during the PBKS training session | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis along with his PBKS teammates at the PBKS training session | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Priyansh Arya
Marcus Stoinis chats with Priyansh Arya at the PBKS training camp in Mohali | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Cooper Connolly
Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya chat during the PBKS training session in Mohali | Photo: Special Arrangement
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IPL 2026 PBKS training session-Marcus Stoinis
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis joins PBKS camp for IPL 2026 | Photo: Special Arrangement
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