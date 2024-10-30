Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention: Capped To Uncapped, What Is The Cost Of Keeping A Player?

October 31, 5pm IST - with the clock ticking rapidly towards the deadline by which all the ten Indian Premier League franchises have to submit their list of retained players to the IPL before the upcoming mega action for the 18th edition of the lucrative league

Virat Kohli, RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator, BCCI photo
Virat Kohli bats during the Indian Premier League 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on May 22. Photo: BCCI/IPL
When the retention rules were out, the number everyone had their eyes on was six. 

Six players from the 2024 squad can be retained, of which a maximum of five players can fall under the international capped category, be it Indian or overseas, and two can be uncapped Indian players. 

Each of the ten franchises can either retain six of their players before the mega-auction or can also Right-To-Match (RTM) during the auction, to keep the core intact.

The total purse for the 2025 IPL mega auction is Rs 120 crore, a 20% increase from the last season. 

What Is The Cost Of Keeping A Player From Capped To Uncapped?

Retention 1 - 18 crore

Retention 2 - 14 crore

Retention 3 - 11 crore

Retention 4 - 18 crore

Retention 5 - 14 crore

Retaining an uncapped player from the squad will cost the franchise Rs 4 crore. 

For example, if a team retains six players, Rs 79 crore will be deducted from their purse and will go into the auction with 41 crore and no RTMs. 

If a team retains five players, the franchise will go into the auction with one RTM card to pull out whenever necessary. 

Any player who plays an international game before or on October 31, will be considered a capped player. 

