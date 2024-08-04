India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the second one-day international of India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka 2024, to be played in Colombo on Sunday (August 4). The first game was reminiscent of low-scoring ODI thrillers of yesteryears, with India folding for a 230-run total to lead to a tie. Both teams will be eager to take the lead today - whoever wins will ensure they don't lose the three-match series. Spin could hold the key, and the Indian batting line-up would be wary of the threat posed by the hosts' slow bowlers. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs SL match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Aug 2024, 01:26:18 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Score: What Happened In Previous Match Chasing a target of 231 runs, India slumped to 230 all out in 47.5 overs. They needed just one run off 15 balls with two wickets in hand, when Charith Asalanka removed dangerman Shivam Dube and no. 11 Arshdeep Singh off consecutive balls to bowl the visitors out in dramatic fashion. This was the first tied ODI between the two teams, and the 12th time India were involved in a tied ODI overall.