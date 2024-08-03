India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online

Skipper Rohit Sharma played on a different 'track' from his other colleagues, who were thoroughly exposed against quality spin bowling as Sri Lanka managed to eke out a tie against India in a low-scoring but thrilling opening ODI on Friday. (More Cricket News)
Chasing 231 for victory, skipper Rohit smashed 58 off 47 balls as all the other batters never looked comfortable against an army of Lankan spinners as skipper Charith Asalanka got wickets off back-to-back deliveries to play his part in the 44th tie in the history of ODI cricket.
Despite a decent middle-order partnership between KL Rahul and Axar Patel, India never looked at ease in the game and eventually tied the game against Sri Lanka, who will be buoyed by their performance going into the 2nd ODI.
Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, August 4 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.