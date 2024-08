Players of India Hockey team stand for their national anthem before the start of the during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland. AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the ninth day of the Paris Olympics. Indian fans have much to look forward to today. Indian men's hockey team will be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinal. Lakshya Sen will play Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal of men's singles badminton while Lovlina Borgohain also will be in the ring in her quarterfinal bout. Athletics action will see Parul Chaudhary in 3000m steeplechase round 1 and Jeswin Aldrin in long jump qualification.

LIVE UPDATES