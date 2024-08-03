Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other for the 2024 Olympics tennis men’s singles gold medal after lopsided victories in the semi-finals on Friday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Djokovic is 37, which makes him the oldest man to play in a Summer Games final. Alcaraz is 21, which makes him the youngest. The Serbian defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-2 to get to his first Olympic final after entering the day 0-3 in semis at the Olympics.
Earlier, Alcaraz was even more dominant during his 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
The final will be a rematch of the past two Wimbledon championships, both won by Alcaraz, including three weeks ago. He has four Grand Slam titles. Djokovic has 24.
When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Final tennis match ?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Final tennis match will be played on Sunday, August 4.
What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Final tennis match ?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Final tennis match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Singles Final tennis match ?
The Paris Olympics tennis matches will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 events will be available on the JioCinema app and website.