India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online

Gautam Gambhir, the new Team India head coach, will buoyed by the return of ODI captain Rohit Sharma and star player Virat Kohli as the Men In Blue face Sri Lanka in the three match ODI-series starting with the 1st ODI on August 2, Friday at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (More Cricket News)
The series is Gambhir’s first assignment as the new head coach of the men’s cricket team. His previous stints include leading KKR to the IPL title in the 2024 season.
For the hosts, all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne along with young batters Janith Liyanage and Nishan Madushka were called up to the 16-member Sri Lanka squad named for the three-match ODI series.
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando, approved the squad. The three-match ODI series will be played on August 2, 4 and 7 here at the Premadasa Stadium. Liyanage has played 9 ODIs and Madushka has played 8 Tests for the national team.
Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI be played?
The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI will be played on Friday, August 2 R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.