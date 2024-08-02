India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and players KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli at a practice session on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the first one-day international of India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka 2024, to be played in Colombo on Friday (August 2). After a 3-0 triumph in the T20Is, bookended by an incredible Super Over win in the final game, India are looking to kick-start the 50-over leg on a strong note. The return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will bolster their line-up, while the Lankans are missing five frontline fast bowlers, including yorker specialist Matheesha Pathirana. Will the Men In Blue's dominance continue, or can the hosts spring a surprise? Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs SL match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2024, 12:52:11 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Squads India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana. Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga.