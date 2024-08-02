India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga.
IND Vs SL, 1st ODI Live Updates: What Time Is The Match?
The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is slated to begin at 2:30pm IST, with the toss at 2pm unless rain plays truant. This will be the first time seniors pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play under the mentorship of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Streaming | Scorecard | More Cricket News)