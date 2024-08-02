Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: First Show Of Rohit-Virat Under Gambhir

The return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will bolster the Indian line-up, while Sri Lanka are missing five frontline fast bowlers, including yorker specialist Matheesha Pathirana. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the first IND vs SL ODI

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
2 August 2024
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and players KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli at a practice session on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Photo: PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of the first one-day international of India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka 2024, to be played in Colombo on Friday (August 2). After a 3-0 triumph in the T20Is, bookended by an incredible Super Over win in the final game, India are looking to kick-start the 50-over leg on a strong note. The return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav will bolster their line-up, while the Lankans are missing five frontline fast bowlers, including yorker specialist Matheesha Pathirana. Will the Men In Blue's dominance continue, or can the hosts spring a surprise? Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs SL match, right here
India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga.

IND Vs SL, 1st ODI Live Updates: What Time Is The Match?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is slated to begin at 2:30pm IST, with the toss at 2pm unless rain plays truant. This will be the first time seniors pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play under the mentorship of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Streaming | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

