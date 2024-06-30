Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Indian Fans Celebrate Team's Success - In Pics

India's victory was celebrated with fervour and joy back home. Jubilant Indian cricket fans took to the streets to celebrate the Men In Blue's success after defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. Post the WC final success, Indian batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T2O arena. Here are some of the best snapshots from the Indian fans celebrating their team's success in the Caribbean.