Cricket

IND Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Final: Indian Fans Celebrate Team's Success - In Pics

India's victory was celebrated with fervour and joy back home. Jubilant Indian cricket fans took to the streets to celebrate the Men In Blue's success after defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. Post the WC final success, Indian batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T2O arena. Here are some of the best snapshots from the Indian fans celebrating their team's success in the Caribbean.

People celebrate ICC Men's T20 World Cup final win | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

An fan of India cheers prior to ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

Celebration in Lucknow
Celebration in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Cricket fans light fireworks to celebrate in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.

Celebration in Mumbai
Celebration in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Cricket fans celebrate in Mumbai after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.

Celebration in Hyderabad
Celebration in Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Cricket fans cheer in Hyderabad as they watch a broadcast of the ICC T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Barbados.

Cricket fans celebrate in Lucknow
Cricket fans celebrate in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Cricket fans celebrate by lighting firecrackers in Lucknow, after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.

Cricket fans celebrate in Ahmedabad
Cricket fans celebrate in Ahmedabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in Ahmedabad.

Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate in Gujarat
Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate in Gujarat | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in Ahmedabad.

| Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Cricket fans celebrate in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.

Cricket fans celebrate Indias win in Lucknow
Cricket fans celebrate India's win in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Cricket fans celebrate after India wins the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in a shopping mall in Lucknow.

Cricket fans cheer during live coverage in Mumbai
Cricket fans cheer during live coverage in Mumbai | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Cricket fans cheer during live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa being played at Bridgetown, Barbados in Mumbai.

