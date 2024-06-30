An fan of India cheers prior to ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados
Cricket fans light fireworks to celebrate in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.
Cricket fans celebrate in Mumbai after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.
Cricket fans cheer in Hyderabad as they watch a broadcast of the ICC T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Barbados.
Cricket fans celebrate by lighting firecrackers in Lucknow, after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.
Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans celebrate in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados.
Cricket fans celebrate after India wins the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in a shopping mall in Lucknow.
Cricket fans cheer during live coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa being played at Bridgetown, Barbados in Mumbai.