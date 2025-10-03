IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Snake Enters During India Women's Training Session In Colombo

During their training in Colombo for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team saw the appearance of a common rat snake at the R Premadasa Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Womens World Cup 2025: Snake Enters Training Session In Colombo
The India women's cricket team celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Snake enters during India women's training session at R Premadasa Stadium

  • A greyish-brown common rat snake appeared during training, resulting in amusement

  • India's upcoming match against Pakistan set for Sunday at Colombo

Ahead of a high-profile match against Pakistan in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, the Indian women's cricket team are busy with their training at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

However, the Women in Blue encountered an unexpected visitor during the team's training session on Friday, October 3, as a greyish-brown snake slithered across the pitch.

The reptile, which is a common rat snake, emerged on Friday evening, slithering along drains and stands at the R Premadasa Stadium just as Indian players moved from the centre wicket towards the nets. Far from panic, the animal's appearance caused amusement among players, staff, and even the media contingent.

The sight of a common rat snake, known as "Garandiya" in Sinhalese, is frequent at this cricket venue. The snake previously appeared twice during the 2023 Lanka Premier League and was also spotted during a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July earlier this year, making its unwelcome presence something of a tradition here.

A ground official confirmed its harmless nature, stating, "It's not venomous. It doesn't bite. It's a Garandiya, just looking for rats."

India's World Cup Campaign Continues

The Indian women's cricket team take on Pakistan on Sunday for their second game in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led comprehensively won their run-curtailed opening match by 59 runs against co-hosts Sri Lanka, defending a total of 269/8 and bowling out their opponents for 211.

Despite the tournament being held in India, the matches involving Pakistan are being played in Colombo as per an agreement between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As a result, India are training and preparing for the upcoming fixture, during which the hosts are expected to skip handshakes with their Pakistani counterpart.

(With PTI Inputs)

